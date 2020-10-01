M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.16

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $3.05. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 598 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

