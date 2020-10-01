Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $880.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $746.55.

Shares of MTD opened at $965.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,009.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $967.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $818.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total value of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7,881.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,452,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $38,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

