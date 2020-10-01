Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $42.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -80.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 309,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

