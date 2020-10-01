Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) PT Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $566.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $21.90.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
