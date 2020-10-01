Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) PT Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $566.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

