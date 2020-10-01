Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) PT Lowered to $20.00

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MBWM. ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $292.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 26.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

