MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.58

MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.01. MEG Energy shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 11,978 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEGEF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

