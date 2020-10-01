MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $697,081.80 and $54,742.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00266187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00094889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.01622321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00183946 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

