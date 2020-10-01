Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $244.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $219.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $226.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

