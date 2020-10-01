McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.66

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.66 and traded as low as $69.00. McCarthy & Stone shares last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 588,903 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 106 ($1.39).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $375.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.