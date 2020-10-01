Matchpool (GUP) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $187,668.14 and $372.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.30 or 0.05439253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058196 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00032940 BTC.

About Matchpool

GUP is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

