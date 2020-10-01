Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.22.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $140.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65,282 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMLP. ValuEngine lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

