Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ MMLP opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.22.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $140.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMLP. ValuEngine lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
