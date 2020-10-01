Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $334.72

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.72 and traded as high as $341.00. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust shares last traded at $338.00, with a volume of 60,926 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $276.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 301.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

In other Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust news, insider Neil Gaskell acquired 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £29,837.50 ($38,987.98).

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

