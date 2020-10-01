Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

