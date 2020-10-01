Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.13, for a total transaction of $3,691,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $3,620,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total transaction of $3,620,700.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total transaction of $3,638,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.71, for a total transaction of $3,790,650.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.88, for a total transaction of $3,703,200.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total transaction of $3,703,050.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $3,787,650.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total value of $4,119,300.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $251.32 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $110,565,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

