Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.08. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

