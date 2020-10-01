Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.70.

MNK stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.00. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 240,759 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

