Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

LBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

LBC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.11. 551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,616. The company has a market cap of $437.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 200.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 64.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 30.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

