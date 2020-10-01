Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.05. Los Andes Copper shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 150 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.