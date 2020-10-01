Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0187

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $428.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00266746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00041795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00094691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.01620853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00184591 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.