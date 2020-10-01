LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LKQ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 584.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.