LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $37.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

LKQ opened at $27.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LKQ has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LKQ by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521,817 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after buying an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after buying an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after buying an additional 3,032,606 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after buying an additional 1,853,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

