Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Littelfuse posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.48. 885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,445. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $3,627,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,822,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.