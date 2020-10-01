Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 14.5% Higher This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $647,635.75 and approximately $113,099.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00266187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00094889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.01622321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00183946 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

