Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Lifted to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
LILAK opened at $8.14 on Monday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.43.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
