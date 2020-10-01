Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Lifted to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

LILAK opened at $8.14 on Monday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.