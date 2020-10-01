Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 66.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 148.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,407 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.