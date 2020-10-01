Lee Rochford Acquires 127 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Lee Rochford purchased 127 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £149.86 ($195.82).
LON ARW opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Thursday. Arrow Global Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.03.
Arrow Global Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.