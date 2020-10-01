Lee Rochford Acquires 127 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Lee Rochford purchased 127 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £149.86 ($195.82).

LON ARW opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Thursday. Arrow Global Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.03.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.