Lamden (TAU) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $212,597.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00023976 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

