Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCOV. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
BCOV opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.60 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 106.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.
Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.