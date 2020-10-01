Krungthai Card Public (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Krungthai Card Public (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Krungthai Card Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Krungthai Card Public has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Krungthai Card Public Company Profile

