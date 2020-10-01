Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison Purchases 500 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 500 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $14,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,927,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:KFY opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Truist lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 51.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 632,569 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $8,307,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $5,545,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 147,922 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $4,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

