Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €38.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €38.60 ($45.41) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.33 ($54.50).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

