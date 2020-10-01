Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €35.40 by Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €35.40 ($41.65) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.38% from the stock’s current price.

ETR:SKB opened at €19.20 ($22.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.78. Koenig & Bauer has a twelve month low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a twelve month high of €38.90 ($45.76).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.