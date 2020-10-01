Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €5.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kloeckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.63 ($6.62).

ETR:KCO opened at €5.46 ($6.42) on Monday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of €6.59 ($7.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The firm has a market cap of $544.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

