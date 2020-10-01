Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NYSE KRP opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $364.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 57.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

