Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $262.33

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $262.33 and traded as low as $108.40. Kerry Group shares last traded at $108.80, with a volume of 8,020 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.29. The firm has a market cap of $193.48 million and a PE ratio of 35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a €0.26 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,657.48%.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

