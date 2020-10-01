Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $7.55. Kaspien shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 166.12%.

About Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

