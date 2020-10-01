JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to Overweight

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

D opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

