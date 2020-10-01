JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DGE. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.68) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,883.53 ($37.68).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.63) on Monday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03). The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion and a PE ratio of 44.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,572.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,674.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 315 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17). Insiders have purchased a total of 641 shares of company stock worth $1,667,442 in the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.