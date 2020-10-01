JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on the stock.
RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.45) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,750 ($114.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.83) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,661.39 ($100.11).
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 7,560 ($98.78) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,478.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,035.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Read More: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.