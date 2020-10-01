JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on the stock.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.45) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,750 ($114.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.83) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,661.39 ($100.11).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 7,560 ($98.78) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,478.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,035.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.10%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

