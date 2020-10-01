JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their sell rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DGE. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.68) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,845 ($50.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,883.53 ($37.68).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.63) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,572.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,674.80. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03). The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion and a PE ratio of 44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Insiders purchased 641 shares of company stock worth $1,667,442 in the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.