JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

TCDA stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. Tricida has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $453.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. On average, analysts forecast that Tricida will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $105,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 100.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 14.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 22.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

