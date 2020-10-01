JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRSN. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $425,885.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 821,160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 129.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.