Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €30.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.93 ($30.50).

JEN stock opened at €22.90 ($26.94) on Monday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12-month high of €29.36 ($34.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.62.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

