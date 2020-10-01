Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $400.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $332.83 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $344.97. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Cintas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cintas by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

