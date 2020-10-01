Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.04 ($81.22).

Shares of BN opened at €55.22 ($64.96) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.96. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

