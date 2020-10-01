Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Jazz Resources Inc (CVE:JZR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.22. Jazz Resources shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 57,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $541,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26.

Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, cadmium, and antimony ores. The company primarily holds interest in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia.

