Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000.

