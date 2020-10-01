Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by G.Research

G.Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $162.59 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 368,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

