Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Coverage Initiated at Gabelli

Research analysts at Gabelli began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $162.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after purchasing an additional 368,890 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

