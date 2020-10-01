J Richard Atwood Purchases 1,000 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) President J Richard Atwood acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $947,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Richard Atwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Source Capital alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, J Richard Atwood acquired 1,100 shares of Source Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $39,468.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, J Richard Atwood acquired 2,000 shares of Source Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00.

Source Capital stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Source Capital by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.